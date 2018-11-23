Woman Charged With Drunk Driving After Nyack Crash With Kids In Car

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and faces felony DWI charges after allegedly causing a motor vehicle crash with two children In the car, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday, Nov. 25 in the Village of Nyack. Orangetown Police responded to an accident near the area around Rt. 59 and Rt. 9W when they noticed Aixa A. Aviles of Haverstraw acting in a way that indicated an influence of drugs, including but not limited to Suboxone, according to police. Aviles was also driving with two passengers that were under the age of 16.

Aviles was asked to exit the vehicle to perform a series of field sobriety tests. After failing the tests, said police, she was transported to Nyack Hospital for chemical blood testing.

Aviles faces multiple charges, including:

Aggravated DWI (a child less than 16), a class E felony (two counts)

Operation of motor vehicle impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Aviles was released to the care of the staff of Nyack Hospital. She is due to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

