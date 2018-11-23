Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Measles Outbreak Update: Suspected Cases Climbs With 77 Others Confirmed
police & fire

Woman Charged With Drunk Driving After Nyack Crash With Kids In Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 59 and Route 9W in Nyack.
Route 59 and Route 9W in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and faces felony DWI charges after allegedly causing a motor vehicle crash with two children In the car, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday, Nov. 25 in the Village of Nyack. Orangetown Police responded to an accident near the area around Rt. 59 and Rt. 9W when they noticed Aixa A. Aviles of  Haverstraw acting in a way that indicated an influence of drugs, including but not limited to Suboxone, according to police. Aviles was also driving with two passengers that were under the age of 16.

Aviles was asked to exit the vehicle to perform a series of field sobriety tests. After failing the tests, said police, she was transported to Nyack Hospital for chemical blood testing.

Aviles faces multiple charges, including:

  • Aggravated DWI (a child less than 16), a class E felony (two counts)
  • Operation of motor vehicle impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Aviles was released to the care of the staff of Nyack Hospital. She is due to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.