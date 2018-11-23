Contact Us
police & fire

Man Driving Drunk At Walgreens In Rockland Had 3-Year-Old In Car, Police Say

Kevin O'Donnell Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 38-year-old man who had a 3-year-old child in his vehicle was allegedly driving drunk with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to police.

Kevin O'Donnell of Stony Point was arrested around 3:47 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, after Stony Point police received numerous reports of an erratic driver on 9W in Haverstraw, said Stony Point Lt. Daniel Hylas.

O'Donnell was located by police searching for the erratic driver's vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot in Stony Point.

Hylas said O'Donnell was arrested after officers saw numerous indicators of impairment, including failing a field sobriety test and testing more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent during a blood alcohol test, police said.

During the investigation, officers found a 3-year old passenger which violates the Leandra Law statute.

O'Donnell was charged with aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and aggravated DWI

He was arraigned and released after posting $500 bail with a court date of Nov. 28.

