Man Charged In Thanksgiving Day Road-Rage Incident In Hudson Valley

A 62-year-old man is facing multiple charges after state police say he was involved in a Thanksgiving Day road-rage incident in Northern Westchester.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22, a victim of road rage led the man's vehicle to the parking lot of the State Police Somers barracks on Route 100.

The state police sergeant at the barracks heard the disturbance and investigated. Somers resident John A. Aloisio was screaming at the victim over an incident that occurred on a nearby roadway and was subsequently arrested.

Aloisio was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Aloisio was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Somers Court on Dec. 3.

It was the second road-rage incident in the area in the span of two days. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, at around 8 a.m. a Danbury man wielding a machete was arrested after a confrontation with the driver of an oil delivery truck. Click here to view a video of that incident.

