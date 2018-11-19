Contact Us
Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
Return to your home site

Menu

Orangetown Daily Voice serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Nearby Towns

  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Hudson Valley Man Killed In Fiery, Chain-Reaction Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A horrific, fiery, chain-reaction five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the Brooklyn Bridge caused the death of a Westchester man.

It began when a pickup rear-ended a Volkswagen and another vehicle, causing the Volkswagen to rear-end an SUV which then struck another SUV.

Kristopher Hambas, 32, of Scarsdale, the Volkswagen driver, was identified as the victim of the 7 a.m. crash on the Brooklyn-bound side.

Six people suffered minor injuries, including two who were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Orangetown Daily Voice!

Serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.