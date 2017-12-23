DVlicious: Rockland's 2017 Best Foods Revealed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Who has the best steak, pizza, ice cream, bagels and more in Bergen County?
Readers picked their DVlicious favorites in 2017. In case you missed it -- or simply want to know where to go -- a recap follows.
- Steakhouse: Sparkill Steakhouse, Sparkill
- Coffee: Art Cafe of Nyack, Nyack
- Burger: The Filling Station, Haverstraw, Palisades
- Pizza: Nanuet Hotel Restaurant, Nanuet
- Bagels: Bagel Train, Suffern
- Barbecue : Southbound BBQ, Chestnut Ridge
- Ice Cream: Twist & Shake, New City
What categories do you want to see in 2018? Let us know at jmuchnick@dailyvoice
